Now, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ to be played in UP prisons

In a move aimed at improving mental state of prisoners, “Gayatri Mantra” and “Mahamrityunjaya Jaap” will be played at jails across Uttar Pradesh, said minister of state (independent charge) for jail and homeguard Dharmveer Prajapati.
The minister, who was at the Circuit House here on Friday, also said religious discourses will also be organised at prisons. He said orders in this regard were issued two days ago. Prajapati said as per his information, the compliance of orders had begun in Muzaffarnagar jail and some other places.
“There are two types of prisoners, including those who are professional criminals and others who commit crime but repent their action later while in jail. For them, we want that there should be measures to assist them in becoming good human being once they move out of jail” the minister said while interacting with reporters.
“We believe in ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and it has been found that one’s mental state or psychology changes for good by chanting of ‘mantras’ (hymns) and as such I have ordered for playing of ‘Gayatri mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ in jails of Uttar Pradesh so that prisoners are guided towards better and peaceful life,” Prajapati said.
“I am also of view that ‘Pravachan’ (sermons) of ‘sants’ and ‘mahants’ should also be organised in jails to create a better atmosphere for prisoners,” he added. Prajapati who is an MLC from Agra and is a second time minister in the Yogi cabinet.
Moreover, he also outlined plans for homeguards whose family need to be supported once any untoward incident happens with any homeguard. The minister went to meet the family of a homeguard, who recently died, in a village in Agra.
Woman’s body found floating in Janeshwar Mishra Park lake
The body of a woman was found floating in the lake of Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar here on Friday, creating a sense of concern and curiosity among morning walkers and locals. The police, who are clueless as of now, have accused the park officials of having a lackadaisical approach towards security on the park premises.
Yogi stresses on importance of ayurveda
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur's Mahayogi Gorakhnath University had turned into a centre for allopathy and ayurveda medicines. Yogi, who is chancellor of the university, was interacting with the newly-admitted students of BAMS (first year) at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences, an institution of the university. After introduction with the 100 BAMS students, the CM said they will play important role in re-establishment of ayurveda.
Traffic trials planned at three junctions to minimise snarls
The district administration has decided to conduct traffic trials at MDI Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk in the coming weeks to reduce congestion and make the intersections safer for pedestrians. A three-day trial is likely to take place at MDI Chowk from April 15, officials said Friday. To tackle this, additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that the junctions needed comprehensive redesigning along with the introduction of traffic signals.
Medical seat fraud: 13 students cheated of ₹2.53 crore, accused booked
The Yerawada police have lodged an FIR against four-five agents who took ₹2.53 crore from 13 students by promising them admission to MBBS course at a reputed college in Nashik and cheated them. A parent of a student of Ahmednagar district approached the police following which a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Chandrasekhar Deshmukh, Rajendra Kushwaha, Paras Sharma and their accomplices. The agents had taken money from 12 others.
Maharashtra’s revenue collection drops by ₹45K crore in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: The state revenue generation in the financial year 2021-22 stood at ₹3.17 lakh crore -- a shortfall of around ₹45,000 crore -- against the estimated revenue of ₹3.62 lakh crore. During the presentation of the state budget on March 11, the state revised its estimated revenue receipts for FY 21-22 to ₹3.62 lakh crore from ₹3.69 lakh crore citing the third wave-induced lockdown.
