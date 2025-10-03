Now, jackal attacks 4 in UP’s Bahraich; forest dept steps up patrolling

Amidst several wolf attacks reported from villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district this year, a jackal attacked four villagers, including three children, leaving them with minor injuries in Gandara village under Kaiserganj police station. Following the incident, forest teams intensified patrolling in Bahraich villages. (File photo)

The victims identified as Kishan 7, Khatija 2, Rubina, 15, and Ali Sher, 40, were taken to the community health centre, Fakharpur, where they received treatment before being discharged. Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav, confirmed that the incident occurred on Thursday (October 2).

Following the incident, forest teams intensified patrolling in and around Gandara and nearby villages. Drones, camera traps and solar CCTV cameras have been installed in sensitive locations to track the movements of wolves and other wild animals.

Three trapping cages have also been placed at potential wolf sites, while veterinarians equipped with tranquillizer guns remain on standby. The department is also conducting awareness campaigns, urging villagers to keep children indoors at night, secure their homes and immediately inform patrol teams in case of any sightings.

The DFO said the forest department, in coordination with police and district administration, is maintaining strict surveillance and that efforts are being made to safely capture the wolf responsible for recent attacks.

Range forest officer, Kaiserganj, Onkarnath Yadav said no fresh wolf incident had been reported as of Friday, but patrol and rescue operations were being carried out continuously to ensure safety of villagers.