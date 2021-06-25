Now, new firm to manage ALS ambulances in UP; joint inspection of fleet begins

: A new company will now run the 250 advanced life support (ALS) ambulances, transporting very serious/critical patients to hospitals in the state. Before the takeover, a joint inspection of ambulances by a team from new firm Ziqitza Healthcare Limited as well as the old company, GVK EMRI, took place on Thursday.

The changeover would have no impact on the patients who would continue to get free of cost transport to hospital as before, an official of the new team said.

“We are beginning with the joint inspection of ambulances that were already giving services to patients. Our teams along with the previous company and government representatives will assess the condition of the vehicles and the equipment fitted in them,” said Milton Singh, chief manager for the Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

Joint inspection began from Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Orai districts, in Jhansi division and Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri Mathura, in Agra division. By July 20 this process has to be completed in all the 75 districts. The firm is already running ambulances services in several states including Jharkhand and Sikkim. The normal or non-ALS ambulances will continue to be run by GVK EMRI, an official said.

While normal ambulances with oxygen support facility are provided for less serious patients, who dial ‘108’ facility for help but for serious patients, the same call centre (108) generates requirement for an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance in case of serious patients.

There is another ambulance facility available exclusively for pregnant women who have to dial 102 to avail the service.

Asked if there will be change in calling number from the two 108 and 102, the director general medical health Dr DS Negi said, “We are working on it. We shall make sure patients can easily access to ALS and non-ALS ambulances.”

The GVK EMRI HR head Lingraj Das issued a circular on Thursday. “The new firm has got tender to run ALS ambulances but none of our staff should be worried as we shall follow services rules and keep you informed.”