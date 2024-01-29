‘Now, three drugs for leprosy patients to eradicate disease from India by 2027’

Drug regimen for leprosy patients will soon be changed and a third drug will be added as part of their treatment. “Leprosy patients are treated under two categories--paucibacillary and multibacillary cases. Earlier, patients, who had up to five hypopigmented patches with or without single nerve involvement, were categorised as paucibacillary and given two drugs for six months,” said Uttar Pradesh leprosy officer Dr Jaya Dehalvi. Uttar Pradesh has 9,846 identified leprosy patients who are under treatment according to data updated till December 2023. (For Representation)

“Now, nerve involvement will be considered as multibacillary case and treatment of case will be with three drugs,” she added. The state has currently 9,846 identified leprosy patients who are under treatment according to data updated till December 2023. The change in drug regimen is aimed to eradicate the disease by 2027, three years ahead of the UN deadline.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dr Dehalvi said, “Mycobacterium leprae, the germ that causes leprosy, develops slowly and might take years to show symptoms. Effective treatment and early detection are essential for eradication. The new medication regimen is scheduled for launch in April 2025.”

“National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) is taking all required steps to stop transmission of leprosy at the sub-national level by 2027, three years ahead of target. We believe that this new treatment regimen for leprosy patients will mark a significant step forward in our collective efforts to eradicate leprosy in India,” she added.

The health department has organised an awareness programme on Tuesday (January 30) to mark the World Leprosy Day, which is observed on the last Sunday of January every year, where treated patients will also share their experience.