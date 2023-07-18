Nursing colleges get notice for accepting unauthorised admissions

Private nursing colleges in the state are under scanner for accepting admissions beyond the number of candidates permitted by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training.

Officials had found out that 66 colleges had given admission to 229 more aspirants of BSc nursing colleges in 2022 after the names of certain candidates could not be verified for college exams. (For representation)

“The candidature of unauthorised entries was cancelled earlier. Now the colleges have been served notices to explain why the admission of such candidates was accepted,” said a senior official in the department.

“Over 50 are yet to submit a reply. If they fail to file a reply action will be taken against them and their recognition may even be cancelled,” said Alok Kumar, secretary of the UP state medical faculty.

