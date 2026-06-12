Nursing student found dead on boys’ hostel staircase in Sarnath

VARANASI A second-year student of a private nursing college in Sarnath was found dead on the staircase of a boys’ hostel on Wednesday. The deceased was spotted with blood oozing from her body, prompting a widespread police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, said officials on Thursday.

Preliminary findings suggested that the student suffered internal bleeding. Police said a panel of two doctors conducted the post-mortem examination, and the entire procedure was videographed. (Pic for representation)

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The student, who resided with her parents in a colony within the Sarnath police station limits, had left home on Wednesday morning. According to her family, she had informed them that she was going to attend a camp. However, her body was later found on the hostel stairs, said police.

Preliminary findings suggested that the student suffered internal bleeding. Police said a panel of two doctors conducted the post-mortem examination, and the entire procedure was videographed. The body was handed over to the family.

Station House Officer (SHO) PK Tripathi said the actual cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report is received.

Police examined the CCTV footage from the college premises and call detail records (CDR) of the student’s mobile phone are being retrieved. Probe is underway to determine how the student reached the boys’ hostel and for whom she was carrying food.

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{{^usCountry}} Initial probe revealed that an electrician had spotted the woman student and raised an alarm, alerting the private security guards. Security personnel admitted the student to the hospital operating within the nursing college complex. CPR was administered, but her life could not be saved, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial probe revealed that an electrician had spotted the woman student and raised an alarm, alerting the private security guards. Security personnel admitted the student to the hospital operating within the nursing college complex. CPR was administered, but her life could not be saved, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also said that a male student, a friend of the deceased, has been detained and is being questioned. An FIR will be registered based on the application by the kin of the victim and strict action would be taken in the matter, said cops.