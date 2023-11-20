Objection filed against revision petition for case against Akhilesh, Owaisi in Varanasi court

An objection was filed in a Varanasi court on Monday against a revision petition seeking a directive to police for registering a case against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The court fixed November 29 as next date of hearing.

The court fixed November 29 as next date of hearing. On behalf of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, advocate Ehtesham Abdi filed the objection against in the court of additional district judge (IX), Varanasi on Monday. The SP chief’s counsel Anuj Yadav had filed the objection on November 17.

Senior advocate Harishankar Pandey had filed the revision petition in the Varanasi district court on March 4 after the court of additional chief judicial magistrate-V (MP-MLA) rejected his plea, which he filed in May 2022, seeking a directive to police for registering a case against seven people, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin; Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.

In his petition filed in May 2022, Pandey said the Shivling was found in Wazukhana of Gyanvapi during the court mandated-survey on May 16. The report of the court commission was submitted before the court of district Judge on May 19.

Pandey alleged, “Muslim devotees were spreading filth in the Wajukhana of Gyanvapi. Through social media and TV, it came to light that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi made objectionable remarks over the ‘Shivling’ found in Wajukhana.”

