Officials committing injustice won’t be spared when SP forms govt in UP: Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary, on Monday said those officials allegedly committing injustice won’t be spared if the SP government to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav was addressing an event in Etawah. (HT file)

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Addressing a gathering in Etawah during the unveiling of a statue of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, Shivpal asked people to maintain a record of those indulging in atrocities and injustice. “Make a note of the names of the officials committing injustice. When our government comes to power, they will be held accountable,” he added.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, he accused it of running a corrupt system. “The BJP government is dishonest and deceitful. Women are not respected. Nothing gets done without a bribe,” the SP leader alleged.

“This government offers nothing to the public but inflation and lies. It engages in Hindu-Muslim politics and has imposed an undeclared emergency. It is busy looting the country and the state,” Shivpal further alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} “We must oust the BJP government from UP in 2027, form an SP government and make Akhilesh Yadav the CM,” he said. Shivpal also urged party workers and supporters to stay united and fearless for the upcoming UP polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We must oust the BJP government from UP in 2027, form an SP government and make Akhilesh Yadav the CM,” he said. Shivpal also urged party workers and supporters to stay united and fearless for the upcoming UP polls. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, reacting to the SP leader’s remarks, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said: “People have not forgotten the Samajwadi Party’s tenure from 2012-2017 during which the state was rocked by communal violence and riots. Corruption was rampant then, preventing any development work without paying a commission.”

“The SP is daydreaming about coming to power. Issuing threats is its nature. Its leaders are aware that their party will not form the next government, so they are trying to intimidate officials. BJP is set to form the government for the third time in 2027 with a thumping majority.”

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