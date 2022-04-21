Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow ahead of Eid and Akshay Tritiya
In a review meet in Lucknow, additional chief secretary (ACS) home Awanish Awasthi said no one will be allowed to give provocative speeches. (file photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday.

While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3.

The move comes after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had issued stern directives to ensure peace and harmony during Ramzan. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others. The CM had also stated that no religious processions will be allowed without prior permission.

ACS said no one will be allowed to give provocative speeches.

“If anyone is found giving such statements then first a notice will be issued to the concerned person and if he/she does not take the statement back then legal action will be initiated,” he added.

The ADG said directions have been given to field officers to maintain vigil and remain alert to avert any untoward incidents.

“Meetings have been done with peace committees. Law and order will be maintained in the state and there will be no discrimination against anyone,” he said.

