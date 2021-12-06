Omicron: Here's how Uttar Pradesh preparing to tackle new Covid-19 variant

Taking lessons from the previous waves of the coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has started preparations to tackle Omicron – the new variant of coronavirus – as a total of 21 cases have already been reported in the country.

According to news agency ANI, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to increase the speed of vaccination and vigorously follow the suggestions given by the health advisory committee regarding prevention and treatment of the Covid-19 disease.

The government has further ordered the authorities concerned to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol, testing, vaccination, surveillance and sanitization in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The arrangements have also been made for 100 beds in all medical colleges of the state and 50 new beds in CHCs and PHCs, ANI reported, citing the Chief Minister's Office. Around 3,011 PHCs and 855 CHCs are being equipped with all advanced facilities, ANI further reported.

Moreover, the state government is also monitoring the arrangements like oxygen, beds and labs, the demand for which can significantly go up if cases of Coronavirus increase.

The government has also entrusted 73,000 monitoring committees in the state to ensure all the instructions with regards to the new variant of Coronavirus are being followed.

No case of Omicron has come to light from Uttar Pradesh yet. However, cases of the new variant have been detected in four states – Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat – and national capital Delhi.

The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa late last month. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. The world health body has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries, including India, have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier said that the cases of Omicron coronavirus variant are expected to rise as more information on the new strain becomes available.