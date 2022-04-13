Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
lucknow news

On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi

Initial investigations hinted at a dispute between boys at a private coaching institute, police said
Before shooting the boy, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when he was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally.

Police said initial investigations hinted at a dispute between boys at a private coaching institute as the reason behind the crime and raids were on to arrest the assailants.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias Devansh Singh, a resident of Dharauli village, under Rasoolabad police station. Saurabh and his friend, Vishal, were going to appear in his last paper of the High School Board examination when the incident took place, merely 200 meters from his school, under the Mushafirkhand police station limits.

His uncle, Vinod Singh, informed the police that at least five people surrounded him and beat him up with rods and canes before shooting him dead.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said a country-made weapon was used to commit the crime. He said the police have collected details about some suspects on the basis of information received from some eyewitnesses and raids were on to apprehend the suspects.

