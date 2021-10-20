One dead, eight missing in two boat mishaps in Lakhimpur Kheri

One person died while eight others were missing in two separate incidents of boat capsize in overflowing Ghaghra river in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and instructed officials to ensure proper help to the victims.

“The chief minister has said with the help of the disaster management team, rescue and relief work should be done expeditiously,” the chief minister’s office said in the statement.

In the first case, 16 villagers of Bhadaipurwa village, a hamlet of Mirjapur gram panchayat under Isanagar police limits, were attempting to visit their paddy fields on a boat across the Ghaghra river on Wednesday morning. But the boat couldn’t stand the river current and capsized mid way. Sundar Lal (65), died while others were left stranded and later airlifted by an army chopper from Bareilly.

In a separate incident near Talia ghat, another boat carrying 17 persons, including seven men, seven women and three children, capsized in Ghaghra while they were returning from Jungle Matera.

District officials said “Nine among these, including three women, have been rescued while search for eight persons were on.”

They added “NDRF teams had been deployed to locate and trace the missing eight persons.”

Meanwhile, overflowing Sharda river following heavy discharge of 533000 cusec waters from Banbasa barrage on Tuesday wreaked havoc in dozens of villages and towns in Pallia, Nighasan and Lakhimpur tehsils.

The overflowing river submerged the Bhira-Pallia state highway forcing officials to suspend road-traffic. Dozens of villages and agricultural fields were left inundated in knee-deep water.

Overflowing Mohana and Suheli rivers flooded parts of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.