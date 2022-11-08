One killed, another injured in firing incident during Ganga Snan mela

One person was killed and another was injured in a firing incident on Monday night during a Ganga Snan mela at Makhdumpur Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh in what appears to be an inter-gang conflict.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushendra of Alipur Morna village in Mawana and was wanted in 16 cases. Another person named Kartik sustained a bullet injury on his hand and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Keshav Kumar said that Kaushendra was a hardcore criminal who had cases of loot, attempt to murder, etc., filed against him in Mawana, Hastinapur and other police stations. He was also booked twice under the Gangster Act.

Kaushendra named three persons in his statement before succumbing to the bullet injuries, and one of them has been taken into custody, while raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining two accused, Kumar said. A case has been registered against the three accused.

The SP said that the accused also have a criminal background, and were reportedly consuming alcohol at the time of the incident. “It may be possible that they might have got into a fight over some issue and opened fire,” Kumar said.