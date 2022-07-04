One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106
The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106.
SHO of Kareli police station Arvind Gautam said “The youth was seen involved in the violence in video footages and was identified as 22-year-old Imran Ansari of Welding Chauraha in Gaus Nagar area of Kareli. He was arrested following a tip-off on Monday. Questioning from him revealed that he reached Atala after receiving a message on his WhatsApp. His mobile phone has been seized and is being scanned to identify his other accomplices.”
Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.
It is worth mentioning that Atala and adjoining areas of the old city of Prayagraj had witnessed violence and arson after Friday prayers on June 10. Some policemen were injured in stone-pelting and a PAC truck alongwith some bikes were torched.
Following the incident, the Kareli and Khuldabad police had registered three FIRs in connection with the violence. Till now 106 persons, including alleged mastermind Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, have been arrested.
PDA officials had demolished his house in Gaus Nagar area on June 12.
-
Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”. The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
-
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
-
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
-
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
-
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics