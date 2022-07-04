One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106

The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106.

SHO of Kareli police station Arvind Gautam said “The youth was seen involved in the violence in video footages and was identified as 22-year-old Imran Ansari of Welding Chauraha in Gaus Nagar area of Kareli. He was arrested following a tip-off on Monday. Questioning from him revealed that he reached Atala after receiving a message on his WhatsApp. His mobile phone has been seized and is being scanned to identify his other accomplices.”

Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.

It is worth mentioning that Atala and adjoining areas of the old city of Prayagraj had witnessed violence and arson after Friday prayers on June 10. Some policemen were injured in stone-pelting and a PAC truck alongwith some bikes were torched.

Following the incident, the Kareli and Khuldabad police had registered three FIRs in connection with the violence. Till now 106 persons, including alleged mastermind Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, have been arrested.

PDA officials had demolished his house in Gaus Nagar area on June 12.