One of Lucknow’s oldest mosques set to get facelift

Asafi Mosque is one of Lucknow’s oldest mosques and a part of the iconic Bara Imambara. (HT PHOTO/File)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Asafi Masjid, one of Lucknow’s oldest mosques which is a part of the iconic Bara Imambara, is set to get a facelift. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has allocated 75 lakh for the maintenance and repair of the 18th-century monument covering the mosque and a 163-feet balcony of its Persian Hall.

50 lakh has been allocated for the maintenance and repair of the inner walls of the mosque, said a letter dated December 31 from ASI director general V Vidyavathi. The letter added 25 lakh has been allocated for the restoration of the balcony.

S Mohammed Haider, a lawyer and a heritage activist who first raised the issue of the maintenance work of the heritage building, said the restoration work of the Asafi Masjid and Persian Hall was long pending. “I am grateful that ASI has allocated funds for the maintenance work.”

The restoration work is expected to attract tourists, whose movement on the balcony was restricted in 2019 because of its dilapidated condition.

