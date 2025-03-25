One year on, Lko’s first tissue culture lab still awaits launch

A year after King George’s Medical University (KGMU) announced plans to establish its first tissue culture lab, the facility is yet to become operational. Hospital authorities attribute the delay to ongoing staff training, which is expected to be completed in the coming months. The facility aims to support research, drug testing, and disease diagnosis through human tissue analysis. (Sourced)

The lab, housed within the department of immunology and rheumatology, has already received the necessary equipment and designated space. However, Dr KK Singh, head of KGMU’s media cell, stated that trained personnel are required before operations can commence.

Two consultants from the department, including department head Dr Puneet Rao, will receive training at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. “Upon their return, they will train junior doctors to manage the lab. No new staff will be hired for the facility,” Dr. Singh added.

Set to be the first government-run tissue culture lab in Lucknow, the facility aims to support research, drug testing, and disease diagnosis through human tissue analysis. Dr Rao expressed confidence that the lab would be functional within two to three months once training is complete.