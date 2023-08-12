Sentencing in 471 cases in 40 days of ‘Operation Conviction’: U.P. DGP

Lucknow Conviction and sentencing were ensured in as many as 471 cases, including death penalty in three cases and life term in 149 cases, in 40 days of “Operation Conviction” launched by the state on July 1, said Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Vijaya Kumar here on Saturday.

Director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, Vijaya Kumar addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 13. (HT photo)

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said conviction and sentencing were done in 221 cases of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 30 cases related to rape, 193 cases of other heinous crimes, five cases against four mafiosi and 32 other cases.

He said other heinous crimes in which convictions were ensured under the drive included 105 cases of sensational killings, including 12 cases each of loot and theft, five cases of dacoity, seven cases of house theft and one case of kidnapping for ransom as well as four cases of vehicle lifting.

Sharing further details, Kumar said the police officials concerned were directed to establish better coordination with prosecution officials and courts for speedy trial and disposal of cases under ‘Operation Conviction’.He said he had a firm belief that the crime incidents could be curbed only through effective prosecution in the case and by convicting people through speedy trials.

The DGP said conviction was ensured in merely one month in as many as four cases, conviction within two months in six cases, conviction within four months in four cases and six cases in which conviction was done within six months.

He elaborated on those three cases in which death penalty was awarded. They included a case of rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Bulandshahr on April 23 earlier this year, rape and murder of a minor girl in Mathura on August 31, 2020 and another rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Auraiya on July 28, 2023.

“The court convicted and sentenced accused in five cases against four mafiosi, including two cases each in Basti and Pilibhit, and one case in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said.

