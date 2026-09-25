Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday hit out at Opposition parties, claiming that they were already scripting excuses and allegations to explain their defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attended an exhibition organised in memory of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and a Hanumant Charitra Katha organised by BJP MLA Anil Parashar, in Aligarh on Friday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maurya said the BJP would retain power in Uttar Pradesh as it alone could make the state developed as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Maurya was in Aligarh to attend an exhibition organised in memory of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and a Hanumant Charitra Katha organised by BJP MLA Anil Parashar.

Talking to mediapersons, he said neither the Congress could come to power at the Centre nor the Samajwadi Party could form a government in Uttar Pradesh till 2047.

“There is no restriction on anyone having dreams of their choice, so let him have ‘Mungeri Lal ke Haseen Sapne’ (fantasies) of coming to power in Uttar Pradesh,” Maurya said when asked about Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s claim that his party would form government in the state in 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “In fact, the Opposition parties are busy preparing the script for excuses to be made and allegations to be levelled after losing the 2027 state assembly elections. These parties will shed crocodile tears after losing the elections because they know that the lotus is in full bloom now, will bloom again in 2027 and continue to bloom till 2047,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In fact, the Opposition parties are busy preparing the script for excuses to be made and allegations to be levelled after losing the 2027 state assembly elections. These parties will shed crocodile tears after losing the elections because they know that the lotus is in full bloom now, will bloom again in 2027 and continue to bloom till 2047,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Targeting the Opposition over its allegations regarding elections, Maurya said: “Opposition parties are now in the habit of going on the offensive and claiming that the graph of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is falling when they win an election. When they lose an election, these parties blame EVMs or the Election Commission and allege vote theft.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The masses have understood that the fake PDA and its leadership have fallen in public esteem and are making false allegations,” Maurya said.

He declined to comment on a demand by the Cockroach Janata Party seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.