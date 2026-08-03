Our students full of talent, need right direction: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday urged students to learn from the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar who always laid stress on education, unity and ability to struggle for betterment. She said today’s youth are full of capabilities and will one day lead developed India.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel during the 92nd convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra. (HT photo)

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In her address during the 92nd convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, during which degrees were conferred on 79,832 students, she said: “Education is not only for individual’s success or means of employment but is the most effective means for better society and nation.”

Patel also applauded the success attained by girl students in education. Out of 88 medals awarded during the convocation, 64 went to girl students. She reminded students about efforts made by parents in getting their children educated and urged them to work bringing a fruitful change in the society.

“Students in India are full of talent and the need is to identify it and provide right direction. These talented youth will one day lead the developed nation but for this to happen they need not confine themselves to bookish knowledge but get best of teaching from family values, society and teachers,” the governor added.

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{{^usCountry}} Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said education not only gives degrees and medals but also gives ethics and character building. Thus, teachers should provide education based on ethics, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said education not only gives degrees and medals but also gives ethics and character building. Thus, teachers should provide education based on ethics, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Chairperson, NCTE, Prof Pankaj Arora was the chief guest on the occasion. Vice chancellor prof Ashu Rani presented the annual report of university.