Over 1400 clear nurses’ exam, UPPSC releases list

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 09, 2025 09:31 PM IST

Despite having over 7500 regular posts of nurses, U.P. is still short of over 2000 nurses in various government health facilities and district hospitals

Over 1400 nurses will join government services as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared provisional list of successful candidates after result of the exam came in December 2024. The exam was conducted in July 2024.

A total 3,186 candidates had appeared in the exam that had 171 vacancies of male nurse and 1,555 of female nurses. (For Representation)
A total 3,186 candidates had appeared in the exam that had 171 vacancies of male nurse and 1,555 of female nurses.

“A total 160 male staff nurses have cleared the exam and among women 1,276 candidates were declared successful. “These nurses will be given appointment after their document verification is completed,” said UPPSC in a communiqué.

Despite having over 7500 regular posts of nurses, the state is still short of over 2000 nurses in various government health facilities and district hospitals. The medical facilities also deploy nurses on their own. The recruitment process is still going on with fresh recruitment requests under process from the health department.

