Over 16 kg charas worth over 11 cr seized in separate incidents

Authorities in the state seized/recovered over 16 kg of charas worth over ₹11 crore, from different parts of the state on Monday.

Policemen with the charas recovered from the general compartment of a train in Barabanki on Monday (HT Photo)

In the first instance, 10.9 kg of charas, with an estimated international market value of ₹5.45 crore, was recovered from an unclaimed bag in the general coach of train number 19038 at Barabanki on Monday, railway officials said. The train was heading to Mumbai from Bihar.

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The recovery was made during a joint operation by personnel of the Mandal Reserve, Lucknow, and the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), Lucknow. The contraband was found in general coach number 255333 of the train, officials said.

The seized contraband was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Barabanki, for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 6.078 kg of Nepal-origin charas, allegedly worth around ₹6.07 crore in the illicit drug market, from two women passengers at Gorakhpur railway station in the early hours of Sunday, a release issued by the agency on Monday read.

A team of DRI officers intercepted the two women travelling on the Jan Nayak Express, which runs from Bihar to Ludhiana in Punjab, the agency said.

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{{^usCountry}} During their personal search, officers recovered 12 packets from them. The packets had allegedly been concealed in knee caps wrapped around their thighs and hidden under their sarees, according to the DRI. The substance tested positive for charas on a field-testing kit, the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During their personal search, officers recovered 12 packets from them. The packets had allegedly been concealed in knee caps wrapped around their thighs and hidden under their sarees, according to the DRI. The substance tested positive for charas on a field-testing kit, the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the DRI, the recovered contraband was of Nepalese origin. The agency said charas extracted from live cannabis plants grown in the Himalayan foothills through manual processing is distinct from hashish, which it described as being prepared from dried cannabis leaves through machine processing.

The agency said Nepal-origin charas is sought after in illicit drug markets in metropolitan cities and abroad because of its potency and characteristics, and consequently commands a high value.