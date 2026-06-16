More than 200 investment projects have become operational in Lucknow, generating around 37,500 jobs, Uttar Pradesh minister and Lucknow’s district in-charge minister Suresh Khanna said on Tuesday while highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past 12 years.

UP minister Suresh Khanna, who is also Lucknow’s district in-charge minister (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a conference at Naimisharanya Bhawan, Khanna said Lucknow received investment proposals worth ₹58,300 crore following the Global Investors Summit-2023. Of these, 210 projects involving investments of nearly ₹28,900 crore have already started operations.

Linking the investment push to the country’s economic growth, Khanna claimed that India’s per capita income had nearly doubled over the past decade, rising from about ₹54,000 to over ₹1.08 lakh. He said increased investment and economic activity had created employment opportunities and strengthened infrastructure, adding that both the Centre and the state government had focused on capital expenditure and asset creation to support long-term growth.

Highlighting welfare and agriculture-related initiatives, Khanna said schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, Soil Health Cards and Kisan Credit Cards were aimed at supporting farmers and improving productivity. According to him, more than 11 crore farmers across the country are benefiting from PM-Kisan, under which eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually as direct financial assistance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On sanitation, Khanna said the Swachh Bharat Mission had brought cleanliness into public discourse and enhanced civic participation. He also cited reforms such as self-attestation of educational documents and the promotion of International Yoga Day, saying these measures had simplified processes for citizens and enhanced India’s global profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On sanitation, Khanna said the Swachh Bharat Mission had brought cleanliness into public discourse and enhanced civic participation. He also cited reforms such as self-attestation of educational documents and the promotion of International Yoga Day, saying these measures had simplified processes for citizens and enhanced India’s global profile. {{/usCountry}}

Read More