Over 24K deaths in UP road accidents till Nov 2025: Yogi announces statewide road safety month from January 1

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Uttar Pradesh will observe a Statewide Road Safety Month from January 1 to 31, 2026, according to an official statement. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath calls the rising number of road accidents a serious social challenge. (FILE PHOTO)

The decision was prompted by alarm over 24,776 deaths in 46,223 road accidents across UP till November 2025.

He directed that the campaign be implemented strictly on the 4E model — education, enforcement, engineering and emergency care — with equal focus on all four pillars.

He called the rising number of road accidents a serious social challenge that requires firm action, mass participation and sustained behavioural change.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, he said road safety must not remain a routine administrative exercise but evolve into a people’s movement, as it directly impacts public life and family well-being.

Making it clear that challans alone are ineffective, he ordered strict action against habitual violators, including seizure of driving licences and impounding of vehicles, with clear enforcement guidelines. He also directed time-bound identification and rectification of black spots and accident-prone locations, citing faulty engineering, poor signage, blind curves and improper speed breakers as major causes. Road-owning agencies were instructed to conduct regular safety audits and ensure only table-top speed breakers are constructed.

“Awareness alone is not enough. People must understand that traffic rules are directly linked to their own lives and the safety of their families,” he said.

Referring to official data, officials said 46,223 road accidents were recorded till November 2025, resulting in 24,776 deaths.

Terming the figures alarming, the chief minister said road accidents are not merely an administrative issue. “Even a single death causes lifelong pain to an entire family,” he said.

The CM ordered intensified awareness activities during the first week of January, including display of materials at all administrative levels and use of real-life accident case studies to highlight the consequences of negligence.

Organisations such as National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Scouts & Guides, Civil Defence and Disaster Mitras were directed to be actively involved to ensure mass participation.

Emphasising the Golden Hour, the chief minister ordered strengthening of emergency response systems, integration of private trauma hospitals into accident response networks and faster response times for ambulances. Coordination among Home, Transport, PWD, Expressway Authority and Health departments was stressed.

He further directed strict action against illegal roadside parking, unauthorised stands, stunt riding, unfit vehicles and overspeeding, reiterating that roads are meant for movement, not encroachment.

He asked district magistrates of high-accident districts to prepare district-specific action plans, combining firmness with compassion to effectively reduce road accidents across the state.