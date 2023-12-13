Over 27 lakh power consumers in U.P. avail of OTS Scheme till December 12

More than 27 lakh registered individuals have benefited from the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme by December 12, contributing to the revenue of over ₹2,600 crores for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), as announced by a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

“In cases related to electricity theft, more than 54,000 people have availed themselves of the benefits of the scheme, with the department’s revenue exceeding ₹180 crores,” he said.

Directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UPPCL launched the OTS on November 8. The scheme will remain in effect till December 31.

Two types of people are benefiting from this scheme: OTS Normal and OTS Theft (those with pending electricity theft charges). This scheme is being implemented in three phases for a total of 54 days from November 8 to December 31, 2023. The first phase of the scheme ran from November 8 to November 30, while the second phase is currently underway from December 1 to December 15. The third phase will run from December 16 to December 31.

“In total, the department has collected ₹2,615.48 crores through registrations from a total of 27,28,786 registered consumers across all four discoms. Additionally, speaking of just December 12, a total of 1,11,771 consumers registered for the scheme, contributing ₹110.70 crores to the fund under the scheme,” the spokesman added.