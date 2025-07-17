Over 30k criminals held, 9,467 hurt in encounters in U.P. since 2017: Police

The U.P. Police claimed to have arrested more than 30,694 criminals, while over 9,467 were shot in the leg and 238 were killed during operations targeting fugitives and repeat offenders in the past eight years since March 2017, senior police officials stated in a release shared by the state government media cell here on Thursday. The highest number of actions took place in Meerut Zone, where 7,969 criminals were arrested and 2,911 were injured. (For representation)

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said that the state police have maintained an aggressive crackdown on crime. He pointed out that the highest number of actions took place in Meerut Zone in western U.P, where 7,969 criminals were arrested and 2,911 were injured, while 5,529 criminals were arrested with 741 shot in the leg in Agra Zone. In Bareilly Zone, 4,383 criminals were caught, with 921 injured, he said.

In Varanasi Zone, police arrested 2,029 criminals with 620 injured. In the commissionerate areas, Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded the highest number of arrests with 1,983 criminals caught and 1,180 injured. In Ghaziabad Commissionerate, 1,133 were arrested, with 686 injured, while in Agra, 1,060 criminals were arrested, with 271 injured, the DGP said.

Krishna emphasised that the state government’s top priority was to establish the rule of law and eliminate criminals from Uttar Pradesh. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that criminals have no place in U.P, and that they must either give up crime or leave the state,” the DGP said.