First Shravan Monday: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV, other temples in Varanasi

Over.5.5 lakh devotees, including Kanwarias (saffron-clad Shiva devotees) offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on the first Monday of Hindu holy Shravan month amid chanting of Bol Bam’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Temple’s chief executive officer (CEO) Sunil Kumar Verma gave this information.

Devotees in large numbers going to KV temple to offer prayers on first Monday of Shravan month. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The visitors also included chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes Hansraj Ahir and Yadav Bandhus, the members of Yadav community. The devotees started making a queue outside the temple since Sunday night.

After Mangala Aarti, the devotees started doing ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath. Besides, devotees in large numbers also offered prayers at other Shiva temples in Varanasi on the occasion. These temples included Mrityunjay Mahadev, Tibhandeshwar, Rameshwar, Gauri Kedareshwar, Shooltankeshwar, Markandey Mahadev, Baba Srangnath Mahadev and BHU Vishwanath temple among others.

Senior administrative officials on-board a helicopter showered rose and marigold petals on the devotees in queue on the KV temple premises, Markandeya Mahadev road and Prayagraj-Varanasi road. On the other hand, CEO, KV temple, Sunil Kumar Verma and SDM Shambhu Sharan Sharma welcomed the devotees by showering petals on them on the temple premises itself.

Temple’s CEO Sunil Kumar Verma said no ‘Sparsh’ Darshan will be allowed at the temple during the Shravan month. Special arrangement for offering Gangajal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath from outside the sanctum sanctorum has been made. A separate lane has been made for Kanwarias.

This year, the Shravan month started from July 4 (Tuesday) and will go on till August 31 (Thursday). It is after a long gap of 19 years that the Shravan month will last two months due to ‘Adhik Shrawan Maas’.

Earlier on Sunday night, a red carpet was laid for the devotees by the KV temple administration. A group of Yadav Bandhus, as per tradition, performed ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Vishwanath. ‘Jalabhishek’ yatra started from Gauri Kedareshwar temple. It entered KV temple premises from Ganga gate and performed Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Another group of Yadav Bandhus led by Kashi Vishwanath Dal chief Jantraleshwar Yadav along with NCBC chairman Hansraj Ahir reached Sheetla Ghat. They first offered prayers to Maa Ganga and Maa Sheetla at the ghat. Thereafter, they filled pitchers with Gangajal and reached KV temple with many devotees playing pellet drums (Damru) and a few blowing conch shells.

Jantraleshwar Yadav of Kashi Vishwanath Dal, a non-profit organisation, said they offered prayers to Maa Annapurna and thereafter reached KV temple where they performed ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Adequate security in place

Twenty-five commandos of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed in KV temple area. Besides, 85 inspectors, 600 constables and head constables, six deputy SPs, as well as two deputy commandants of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four additional SPs have been deployed outside the temple at different points for the security, said assistant commissioner of police (Dashashwamedh), Awadhesh Kumar Pandey.

Three companies of PAC and one company of Rapid Action Force have also been deployed. The entire area has been divided into four zones and 13 sectors. Additional commissioner of police (law and order), Varanasi, Shivasimpi Channappa and Pandey together inspected the area. They instructed the cops to keep a vigil and ensure that there was no inconvenience to the devotees.

