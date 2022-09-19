Over 5K people visit health camps to mark ‘Sewa Pakhwada’

Hospitals across the state capital organised health camps on Sunday where thousands of patients took medical advice.

At the Balrampur hospital, the medical camp was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio. The camps saw over 5,000 people visiting doctors and were organised under the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ organised to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday that began on Saturday.

“With the cooperation of doctors and staff, we will be able to defeat the most serious diseases. Super specialty services are expanding in government hospitals. This is the reason that a large number of patients are coming to the government hospital after being referred from private hospitals and 99% of the patients are also successful in defeating the disease,” deputy CM Brijesh Pathak said.

Hospitals including Lok Bandhu, Balrampur, Civil, BRD Mahanagar, TB hospital Thakurganj conducted health camps and gave medical advice to patients.

“At the Balramur hospital, a total 700 patients were examined,” said Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi the medical superintendent of the hospital.

“In all 379 patients came to seek medical advice during the health camp,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, superintendent of the Lok Bandhu hospital.

“Many people do not find time to go to hospital on working days hence they find Sunday as optimum to visit doctors,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

Apart from the medical advice, eligible beneficiaries were also administered doses of covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM advised doctors to have control over their anger. “If you have any problem, you can contact us directly. I am available on the phone. I know everyone personally. You can meet me anytime. Consider me a member and head of your family. I will listen to your problems and try to solve them,” said Pathak.

Pathak was referring to an incident that happened a day before when the chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur hospital had resigned from his administrative post and then took charge after a gap of 24 hours.

Director of the hospital Dr Rakesh Goyal, CMS Dr GP Gupta, Medical Superintendent Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, Dr ML Bhargava and other doctors were present at the programme.