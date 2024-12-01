Over 60 members of erstwhile royal families to attend UP heritage conclave

Over 60 members of erstwhile royal families from across India will convene in Lucknow on December 7, 2024, for a groundbreaking Heritage Conclave organised by the department of tourism. The event aims to rejuvenate Uttar Pradesh’s historic heritage properties, such as forts, palaces, and mansions, by transforming them into heritage hotels, wedding venues, wellness centers, and cultural hubs. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised UP’s burgeoning status in the tourism sector. (Varanasi/Shutterstock)

The gathering will also bring together over 250 prominent hotel owners, real estate developers, investors, and consultants from across the country. Their collaboration seeks to position UP as a premier heritage tourism destination, rivaling established states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, and drawing both domestic and international travellers.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised UP’s burgeoning status in the tourism sector. In 2023, the state welcomed over 48 crore tourists to iconic destinations like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Prayagraj. Singh also pointed out that the state’s potential for heritage tourism remains underexplored, despite its wealth of historic properties.

To capitalise on this opportunity, the UP tourism department is actively developing several heritage sites under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Key projects include Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Baruasagar Fort in Jhansi, Chhattar Manzil in Lucknow, Barsana Mahal in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur Dehat, and Roshan-ud-Daula in Lucknow. MoUs for these properties will be signed during the conclave, with plans to expand to additional sites.

The conclave will serve as a direct engagement platform for erstwhile royal families and industry leaders, fostering innovative collaborations to preserve and promote the state’s rich heritage. Minister Singh expressed confidence that the event will not only bolster heritage tourism but also create significant employment opportunities for local communities, marking a milestone in UP’s tourism development journey.