Over 9 lakh jobs since 2017; past govts stalled recruitment: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government has created a record by providing over nine lakh jobs since 2017, alleging that recruitment was stalled by corruption before his tenure. CM Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 252 dental hygienists and 357 junior analysts (drugs) during an event in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering at an event where appointment letters were distributed to 252 dental hygienists and 357 junior analysts (drugs), the chief minister said, “Earlier, the situation was such that ineligible persons became chairpersons of commissions and oversaw selections. Recruitment processes were halted due to corruption. We have provided more than nine lakh jobs, which is a record for the highest number of appointments made in a smooth and transparent manner by any state.”

Taking a dig at previous regimes without naming them, he said irregularities in recruitment had become so widespread that courts had to intervene repeatedly.

“Earlier, the chairman used to sit aside while chahcha-bhatija (uncle-nephew) went out to extort money for recruitment,” Adityanath said.

Outlining future recruitment plans, the chief minister said, “The Subordinate Services Selection Commission will complete the recruitment process for more than 32,000 posts this year, while the Education Selection Commission will complete the recruitment process for thousands of teachers. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has to carry out around 15,000 recruitments. In this way, the process of more than 1.5 lakh government recruitments is to be completed in the current financial year 2026-27.”

Highlighting changes in police recruitment and training capacity, Adityanath said that before 2017, the state had facilities to train only about 3,000 personnel at a time. “We have recruited over 2.20 lakh police personnel. In 2025 alone, 60,242 candidates were selected and have completed training within Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that earlier the state had to rely on training centres in other states.

“What is required is the willpower to act, coupled with a clear government policy and sincere intent for results to follow,” the chief minister said while addressing the gathering.

“Parents make every possible efforts but when expected results are not achieved, not only the dreams of the youth are shattered, but the hopes of their parents and family members are also destroyed. The breaking of a young person’s dreams is not just an injustice to one individual, but a betrayal of the future generations,” Adityanath said.

On strengthening drug and food safety systems, Adityanath said annual sample testing has increased from 12,000 in five laboratories earlier to 55,000 now. With the appointment of 357 junior analysts (drugs), their number has risen from 44 to 401. “Requisitions for 417 posts of junior analysts (food) have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission,” he said.

He added that the number of laboratories in the state has increased from six to 18, and testing capacity is being enhanced from 36,000 to over 1.8 lakh samples annually.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Ayush minister and minister of state for food safety and drug administration Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, minister of state for medical education and health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were also present at the event.

State-level programme for Shiksha Mitras on May 5

After increasing the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras, the state government has now started large-scale preparations to prioritise their recognition as well. Giving this initiative a statewide form, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a state-level programme in Gorakhpur on May 5.

With a monthly honorarium of ₹18,000, around 1.43 lakh Shiksha Mitras will be connected to this process. The objective is to send across a clear message that Shiksha Mitras who strengthen the foundation of the education system are now receiving proper recognition and support.

Notably, Shiksha Mitras have already started receiving the increased honorarium from April, and on May 5, the CM will formally launch the initiative from Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur and also interact with them. Alongside the main event at 11 am, parallel programmes will be organised in all districts.

The decision, taken for around 1.43 lakh Shiksha Mitras working in council primary schools, has now been fully implemented. Under this system, effective from April 1, as many as 13,597 Shiksha Mitras under basic education and 1,29,332 under Samagra Shiksha are being paid ₹18,000 per month, strengthening their financial condition.

The programme will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and on the chief minister’s official social media handles.