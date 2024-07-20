Over dozen kanwariyas injured as truck overturns in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar

Over a dozen kanwariyas hailing from Agra were injured after the truck in which they were travelling overturned after one of its tyres got punctured on NH 58 near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. Two of them who were seriously injured were referred to the district hospital Muzaffarnagar. (For Representation)

Two of them who were seriously injured were referred to the district hospital while others were undergoing treatment in a private hospital and the community health centre in Khatauli.

Confirming the accident, superintendent of police (rural), Muzaffarnagar, Aditya Bansal, said, “Nearby police teams rushed to the spot and pulled the injured kanwariyas out of the vehicle and rushed them to hospital,” the cop added.

Twenty kanwariyas of Agra were going to Haridwar to bring Ganga water when the mishap occurred near Khatauli on Delhi-Dehradun highway.