Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Owaisi, Rajbhar meet Shivpal, urge him to join alliance
lucknow news

Owaisi, Rajbhar meet Shivpal, urge him to join alliance

Owaisi and Rajbhar urged Shivpal to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM), an alliance of nine smaller political parties, said a Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party leader
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Owaisi and Rajbhar met Shivpal to discuss an alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election (HT File Photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday to discuss an alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The development comes even as Shivpal Yadav has urged Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to take a final decision on a pre-poll alliance between the two parties soon.

For their part, Owaisi and Rajbhar urged Shivpal to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM), an alliance of nine smaller political parties, said a leader of Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party familiar with the developments in the meeting.

Besides AIMIM and SBSP, BSM includes Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party president Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party of Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has already given his consent to joining the alliance. He was present in the meeting with Shivpal to discuss the pre-poll alliance. The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha leaders urged Shivpal to finalise the alliance in order to discuss seat-sharing for the assembly election.

RELATED STORIES

People familiar with the issue said Shivpal told the leaders that he was waiting for communication from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He will take a final decision on joining the morcha once the SP chief makes his stand clear.

Owaisi will address a public meeting at Nanpara in Bahraich district on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tokyo Paralympics: Uttar Pradesh government to felicitate medallists in Meerut next month

PM Modi in Lucknow on Oct 5 for urban conclave

Yogi govt changed perception about UP, big investments pouring in: Satish Mahana

UP excise dept gets set for crackdown on illicit liquor
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP