Paddy procurement in U.P. from Oct 1: Shahi

The government procurement of paddy from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) for the current marketing season will begin from October 1 in western Uttar Pradesh and from November in the entire state.

Disclosing this information at a press conference here on Wednesday, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, “The government has fixed a minimum target of purchasing 70 lakh MT paddy from farmers this year.” He said the paddy would be purchased through government procurement centres at the rate of ₹2,183 per quintal.

Claiming that acreage of pulses and oilseed in the state had increased over the years, Shahi said the government would promote cultivation of ‘chana, ‘matar’ and ‘masoor’ among kharif crops.

The minister said the government had installed 22,514 solar pumps so far under the PM-KUSUM. “The state government has made a budgetary provision of ₹46.20 crore to distribute another 30,000 solar pumps to farmers this year,” he said.

Shahi further said that as many as 43.975 mini kits with 1170 quintal of seeds was distributed to farmers to promote cultivation and consumption of millets in the state.

Replying to a question on crops and other losses due to heavy rains in the state, he said the government had issued directions to officials for prompt financial assistance to affected people. “Assessment of crop losses will be made, and farmers will be compensated accordingly,” he said.