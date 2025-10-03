Pandit Chhannulal Mishra – 1936-2025: Doyen of classical music who transcended genres and enriched India’s cultural legacy

VARANASI Hindustani classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who embodied the legacy of the Banaras gharana and sang about the joy of Holi, changing seasons, the yearning of love and longing, and the timelessness of the Ramayana, died at his daughter’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur early Thursday. He was 89. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra during a performance in New Delhi in 2015 (PTI)

He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters, Namrata, Anita and Mamta Mishra.

The exponent suffered a heart attack around a week ago. Family members admitted him to the Ramakrishna Mission Sevasram Hospital in Ojhla, Mirzapur. Since then, he was under treatment. “He had been unwell for a long time and was suffering from anaemia. After the heart attack, doctors examined him and administered two units of blood. This morning, he passed away,” said his daughter, Namrata Mishra.

“He breathed his last at 4:15am this morning at our residence in Ganga Darshan Colony, Mirzapur. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat,” she added.

Though trained in the Kirana gharana’s ‘khayal gayaki’, Mishra earned wider acclaim as a master of thumri, while also making significant contributions to other forms such as dadra, chaiti, kajri and bhajan. Mishra was honoured with the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2000, the Naushad Award in 1995, Bihar Sangeet Shiromani Award 1999, and the Tansen Award in 2001. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, in 2020.

President Droupadi Murmu said his death was an “irreparable loss to Indian music”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the vocalist for his invaluable contribution to Indian arts, noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014. His renditions carried the essence of the city’s musical heritage, Modi said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra ji. Throughout his life, he remained devoted to the enrichment of Indian art and culture.

“He not only brought classical music closer to the masses but also played a vital role in showcasing Indian traditions on the global stage... In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM posted on X.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences. “The passing of Pandit Channulal Mishra, the renowned classical vocalist and recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the world of Indian classical music,” he wrote on X.

Born in 1936 in Hariharpur village, Azamgarh, Mishra was initiated into music by his father, the late Pandit Badri Prasad Mishra. He was later trained in the Kirana gharana style under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan, and was further mentored by renowned musicologist Thakur Jaidev Singh, who helped refine his understanding of the deeper nuances of Indian classical music. His ties to music also extended into his marital family -- his father-in-law was the acclaimed tabla maestro Pandit Anokhe Lal.

He was famous for his style of singing, particularly the classical khayal and the Purab Ang thumri, a sub-genre of Hindustani classical music. His performances were characterised by their emotional depth and melodiousness, earning him recognition both nationally and internationally. He was considered a leading exponent of Purab Ang thumri and released numerous music albums.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi said he was one of the first artistes in the classical tradition to earn deep respect across diverse forms -- from khayal and thumri to bhajans dedicated to Bholenath and Devi. With his passing, “Kashi’s folk voice has gone silent”, she told PTI. Actor-singer Durga Jasraj, daughter of the legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, described his singing style as “distinct” and his stage presence as “magical”. “He truly was one of the great pillars of Indian classical music,” she said. (With inputs from agencies)