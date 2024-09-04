Parents of Banda woman on death row plead mercy

KANPUR: The elderly parents of Shahzadi, who was arrested in Abu Dhabi on charges related to the death of a four-month-old child and faces a death sentence, potentially scheduled for after 20 September, have urged the Government of India to intervene in the matter. They also pleaded for mercy from the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and the victim’s family. For representation only (Sourced)

Shahzadi, the youngest of three daughters of Shabbir Khan and Nazra Begum from Goira Mugli in Banda, travelled to Abu Dhabi on a tourist visa on 19 December 2022.

She had been deceived by fraudsters who promised medical treatment for her facial burns, which had disfigured her appearance. After arriving in Abu Dhabi, she stayed with a couple who arranged a caretaker visa for her and employed her to take care of their infant son, a week after he received a vaccination. The couple accused Shahzadi of causing the child’s death, leading to her conviction and sentencing by both the lower and higher courts in Abu Dhabi.

Shahzadi’s parents have been left distraught since receiving a phone call from their daughter on August 31, during which she informed them that her execution could occur any time after 20 September. This news has caused the elderly couple severe distress.

To save their daughter, Shabbir has sent registered letters to the President, the chief justice of the supreme court, the prime minister, the home minister, the foreign minister, and the chief minister, appealing for intervention. He asserts that only government intervention or clemency from the victim’s family can save his daughter.

With tears in her eyes, Nazra Begum explained that Shahzadi was sent to Abu Dhabi by her grandmother, Anjun Shahana Begum, who lives in Agra.

Shahzadi’s cousin Faiz arranged for her to travel to Abu Dhabi on a tourist visa to stay with his relatives. Shahzadi, who was disfigured by facial burns at the age of seven, was working with an NGO called Roti Bank, according to Shabbir Khan. She was promised a job and treatment for her facial burns.

Nazra believes that if the government reaches out to the couple in Abu Dhabi, her daughter’s life could be spared.

The death sentence was initially scheduled for 2 May 2023 but was postponed due to flooding in Abu Dhabi and the death of a member of the royal family. Shahzadi’s recent communication confirmed that the execution could be rescheduled for any time after September 20.