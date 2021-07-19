Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains

PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Rain or thundershowers are also very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP on July 21.(AFP file photo. Representative image)

Light to moderate monsoon rains occurred at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and over most parts of the western region of the state Monday, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

Officials said rainfall was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor, Etawah, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Balrampur, Banda, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bahraich, Deoria, Mirzapur, Bareilly, Shravasti, Sambhal, Hamirpur, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Auraiya, Mathura, Baghpat, Basti, Agra and Budaun.

Lakhimpur Kheri and Agra were the hottest places in the state with mercury touching 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on July 20, they said.

Rain or thundershowers are also very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP on July 21.

