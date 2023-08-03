Passenger slaps Akasa Airlines staff at Lucknow airport, case registered

A Mumbai-bound passenger slapped a customer care executive of Akasa Airlines at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Last Sunday. A case has been registered against the passenger at Sarojini Nagar police station.

A husband and wife who had to catch a Mumbai-bound flight reached the airport about 15 minutes late from the flight time. After reaching there, the couple asked Nimisha, a woman employee posted at the counter of Akasa Airline Company, for permission to board the flight. But the woman employee refused citing the rules.

After this the matter started getting worse. Following the heated exchange of words, the woman executive of Akasa Airlines customer care was slapped by woman passenger.

After this, the executives of Akasa Air called the airport security and handed over the couple to Sarojini Nagar police. A case has been registered against the passenger on the complaint of the woman employee.

Customer care executive Nimisha said that Akram and his wife had reached the airport 15 minutes late. After this, they insisted on boarding the flight. When she expressed her helplessness in helping them then the woman passenger got agitated and slapped her.

Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge Shailendra Kumar Giri said, a case has been registered against Akram Khan and his wife. Both the passengers were residents of Mumbai and had come to a relative’s place in Lucknow.

