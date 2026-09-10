Pathak launches 3 super-speciality OPDs at Civil Hosp

The Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital has expanded its specialised healthcare services with the launch of neurology, nephrology and cardiology OPDs in coordination with Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), officials said on Thursday.

Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak (HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 300-bed government hospital also added a dedicated stroke unit, neurology ward and neurosurgery operation theatre, inaugurated by deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak.

The RMLIMS tie-up will allow patients at the district hospital to access specialist consultations and treatment closer to home, potentially reducing referrals to tertiary-care centres for cases that can be managed through the new specialist services.

The dedicated stroke unit is expected to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide timely treatment to patients with acute stroke, while the neurosurgery ward and operation theatre will enable it to manage patients requiring specialised neurological surgical care.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathak said, “When I visit hospitals, I repeatedly say that patients should be treated by considering them like God. Serving and treating patients is our moral responsibility,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that similar super-speciality services will be introduced at other district hospitals in coordination with medical colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that similar super-speciality services will be introduced at other district hospitals in coordination with medical colleges. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The deputy chief minister said the new facilities will provide patients timely specialist consultations, better treatment and access to modern healthcare within the government health system. He said that the addition of super-speciality services and dedicated infrastructure would further strengthen the hospital’s ability to manage patients requiring advanced care.

Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said this is the first tie-up of a district hospital with a super speciality hospital across the state.

No need to panic: Pathak on swine flu

Interacting with newspersons on the sidelines of the event, Pathak said there was no need for people to panic over the rise in swine flu cases in Lucknow, stressing that the health department was closely monitoring the situation and medical teams were on alert.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There is no need to worry about swine flu. People should follow the prescribed protocol and, if they test positive, remain in isolation and take proper treatment. Our medical teams are vigilant and the situation is under control,” he said.

On the government’s decision to increase the upper age limit for doctors serving in government medical institutions to 70 years, Pathak said the move was aimed at utilising the experience and expertise of senior specialists.

“There is a huge demand for experienced doctors. The age limit has been increased to 70 so that their experience and expertise can be utilised for the betterment of patients. The appointment of such specialists will be beneficial for both doctors and patients,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}