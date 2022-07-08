Peace committee meetings held in Varanasi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Peace committee meetings were held in each police station area of Varanasi on Friday in view of Eid-ul-Azha that falls on Sunday, police said.

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said an appeal has been made to all religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining peace in the city.

“Regular communication is being made with all religious leaders as well as prominent people in every area. They have been asked to inform police immediately about any rumour or presence of suspicious elements,” he said.

A strict vigil is also being kept on social media. If anyone is found spreading rumours strict action will be taken, the CP said.

He added that sector scheme has been implemented and section 144 imposed in the city. Besides, continuous patrolling is being done in all sensitive areas.