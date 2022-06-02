Pedalling for fun, fitness and adventure!

Cycling enthusiasts of Lucknow are all geared up to go on a ceremonial ride to observe the World Bicycle Day on Friday.

Now that the city has several cycling groups from different pockets of the state capital the community is growing fast. They talk about their love for cycling, a sustainable means for transport, a medium to stay fit and healthy bonding among group members.

Amit Negi, 42, who works in a fintech company in Lucknow, says, “Six years back (2016) I used to be a big fat guy weighing 90 kgs. One day, I had a realisation that I need to get fit and within a year I came down to 68 kgs all thanks to cycling and running. Since then, I have been working hard to maintain it. I’m part of Lucknow Gazzels group where we are bunch of 400 people. Some of us directly meet at a set location and we run for 5-20 km before cycling. Our last trip was 100 km ride to Musabagh. From kids to 66-year-oldwe have people from all age groups.”

He asserts one can get into fitness irrespective of age. “Nothing is a barrier once you start and follow it religiously,” adds Negi.

Fitness enthusiast Sarvesh Goel has nowadays been advised by doctors to be on rest due to a medical condition but he is itching to be back on track.

“I do a minimum of 30 kms at a stretch so it’s unfortunate that I cannot ride for next two months. Else, I keep cycling and last month when I was in Nepal, I took time out to go on a bicycle ride for a break being close to nature,” he says.

Members of Pedalyatri cycling group

Cyclist Jaya Shah, who works in UP Secretariat, has been cycling routine for last your years. “I started cycling following the around. Then I got all required stuff from the local market and since then I am into the sport and enjoy it totally. On office days I miss out here and there otherwise I love to go on a 25-30 kms stretch in monsoon and winters,” she says.

There are now some woman-only groups. Pusha, who runs one such group, says, “We have 22 female members in the group from different fields which includes doctors as well. It’s a great feeling to have a group, our own attire and close set of people to go on a group ride.”

Members of Lucknow Paddlers Club

Educationist Rakesh Verma, founder of Lucknow chapter of Pedalyatri, says after two-years of back-to-back pandemic wave the cycling group is eventually back on track. Besides, short and long rides, they have found ways to keep the cycling spirit going.

“We keep regular outdoor rides. Now we have many cycling groups which are active in different pockets and which is really remarkable for a vast city like Lucknow. When I am not able to go out, I ride software-enabled trainer cycle which has tracks like uphill and downhill and the ride to become tough and easy accordingly. Many people in city have got these training which are good and fun way to keep the riding spirit going,” says Verma.

Businessman and fitness freak Vikas Jain, who is a part of Lucknow Paddlers Club, tells, “We have a group of 4 to7 people who ride for six days a week. Saturday is a cheat day when we savoure samosa, chai and bun-makkan while Sunday is rest day. Since it’s very hot these days so we prefer riding in Janeshwar Mishra Park as its greener inside else we go around river Gomti towards Shaheed Path and outer ring road.”