People have seen misrule of BJP, SP and BSP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary and the party’s Uttar Pradesh incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said people had seen the misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

She accused the three parties of befooling the people and looting the Bundelkhand region.

The Congress general secretary was in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh to address a rally at the Chatrasal grounds in her quest to regain the party’s lost ground in one of the most backward regions.

In her address centering around farmers and women, she said the current (BJP) government was not able to make water available for irrigation to farmers who were losing lives in their quest to get fertilizer.

“The maximum number of suicides by farmers was in Bundelkhand. The farmers who were in queue for days for fertilizer, braving hunger and thirst, died,” she said. The problems that she was briefed about during her visit to the region in 2019 had not changed a bit, the Congress leader said.

When the Congress forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, it would constitute a Bundelkhand Development Board that would be linked to gram panchayats and locals alone would get a place in it, she said.

The problem of stray cattle, one of the biggest issues in region, could be solved with Chhattisgarh model, she said. The Congress leader also announced 20 lakh jobs for the people of Bundelkhand.

She said she arranged buses to provide some relief to migrants walking home during the Covid lockdown, but the Uttar Pradesh government refused to accept her gesture.

The Congress leader asserted that the mining policy of UP would be changed if her party came to power. The officials and politicians have formed an extortion gang and elected representatives are involved in land grab and illegal mining, she alleged.

Reading out some of her party’s poll promises, she said the women would be given 40% tickets and promised three free cooking gas cylinders to housewives. Girl students would get smartphones and scooters, she reiterated, emphasising that farmers’ loans would be waived.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also present with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said Bundelkhand would benefit from the Chhattisgarh model of development.

This was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s second visit to Bundelkhand in 10 days. She had earlier interacted with women in Chitrakoot.