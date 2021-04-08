Home / Cities / Lucknow News / People struggling to cremate the dead but UP CM busy campaigning in Bengal: AAP MP
lucknow news

People struggling to cremate the dead but UP CM busy campaigning in Bengal: AAP MP

Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath and said when people of the state were queuing up in front of crematoriums for cremation of Covid positive bodies the UP chief minister was busy with his poll campaign in West Bengal
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 11:31 PM IST
HT Image

Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath and said when people of the state were queuing up in front of crematoriums for cremation of Covid positive bodies the UP chief minister was busy with his poll campaign in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital he said, “People are given token and have to wait for up to 24 hours to get their dear ones cremated. Hospitals are facing shortage of vaccines and are struggling to treat patients due to poor infrastructure but the chief minister is busy touring Bengal.”

He said the chief minister should decide about his priorities.

“Does he want to focus on Covid care in state or in West Bengal,” he said.

The RS MP said during the last ten days number of Covid cases and deaths have gone up in Uttar Pradesh, hospitals were struggling to admit patients, even the doctors of KGMU, PGI were getting infected but the state government seemed to have no plans to control it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Governor appoints VCs of 2 UP varsities

Body-worn cameras, drone add muscle to Banda jail security

5 killed in fire in UP’s Bijnor cracker unit, one held

Night curfew imposed in Lucknow due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Singh said he will write to World health Organisation (WHO) to highlight the situation of pandemic in the state and added that UP must learn from Delhi how to control Covid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP