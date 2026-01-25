People welfare should be core of UP 2026-27 budget: CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that the core of the budget 2026-27 should be public welfare as he held a detailed discussion on the budgetary proposals for the upcoming fiscal. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Over the past nearly nine years, Uttar Pradesh has made concrete progress in the direction of development, security and prosperity. This has raised expectations among the people of the state and meeting those expectations is the government’s top priority,” he added.

“Bringing about a positive change in the lives of the poor, farmers, workers, women, youth and deprived sections of society should be the soul of the budget,” Yogi said. Discussions were also held on new demands and the proposals placed by the state government in the context of the Union Budget 2026–27.

The Union government’s general budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1. The CM directed that provisions related to Uttar Pradesh should be reviewed and, accordingly, necessary improvements should be made in the departmental budget proposals, said a press statement issued by the state government.

In the meeting, it was informed that in the proposals for 2026–27 special emphasis is being laid on the continuity of public welfare schemes, expansion of social security, and further strengthening of basic facilities.

Provisions related to food security, housing, health, education and essential services were examined from the perspective of ensuring that their benefits effectively reach every citizen.

Yogi said, “Strong law and order in the state is the foundation of development and investment.” Proposals of departments related to police, justice and administration should further strengthen public safety, ensure speedy justice, and build greater trust among citizens, he added.

In the meeting, it was also informed that the objective of proposals related to roads, buildings and other infrastructure development is to enhance the state’s connectivity, industrial activities and employment opportunities, so that the benefits of development reach urban and rural areas equally.

Emphasising financial management, the CM said public welfare and financial discipline are complementary to each other. Yogi directed that resources should be utilised in such a manner that the quality of schemes improves, timely implementation is ensured, and the public can see real results.

He instructed officials to finalise the proposals by maintaining a balance between public aspirations, regional requirements and long-term development.