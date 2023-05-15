‘Excessive chemotherapy leads to physiological and financial toxicity’

In India, it has been found that among the 95% cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy, only 15% require it and benefit from it, said Dr Manjiri Bakre, founder CEO of OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

She was delivering the ‘Technology Day’ talk titled “Does every breast cancer patient needs chemotherapy? Role made in India innovative test in decision making” on the occasion of 25th National Technology Day celebrations at CSIR –Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) here on Monday.

“ Overuse of chemotherapy leads to physiological and financial toxicity. Thus, before taking lead in chemotherapy, one has to go through proper prognostic tests and alternative methods,” she added.

She said to address this need, she founded her startup company OncoStem where its flagship product “CanAssist-Breast (CAB)” could provide cost effective and reliable tests for personalized breast cancer patients, and it has been sold in India and internationally for the last 6 years.

Dr Dhananjay Dendukuri, co-founder & CEO of Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd. delivered another talk and shared his thoughts on “Rapid advance in point of care testing through microfluidic technologies in the post-Covid world”.

“On the First National Technology Day in 1999, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched the institute’s popular antimalarial drug product alpha-beta Arteether,” said CSIR-CDRI’s director Radha Rangarajan. Later, the annual report of the institute was also released.

