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PGI resident doctor accuses colleague of sexual exploitation; FIR lodged

Victim alleges she was administered intoxicants and contraceptive pills against her will and the relationship later turned abusive

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW A case of alleged sexual exploitation and mental harassment has surfaced at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), where a woman resident doctor has lodged an FIR against a fellow doctor, accusing him of deceit, coercion and prolonged abuse.

Based on the complaint, police at SGPGI police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Pic for representation)

Based on the complaint, police at SGPGI police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“An FIR under BNS sections 69 (sexual intercourse through deceit), 115 (2) (causing hurt), 352 (breach of peace) and 351 (3) (intimidation) has been registered against the accused, Sachin Gupta, a resident of Delhi’s Nangloi area, who is absconding,” said Dhirendra Kumar, SHO, PGI police station.

According to the complainant, a native of West Bengal and an MD student residing in the institute’s hostel, the accused developed a relationship with her in November 2023 during their academic tenure. She alleged that he lured her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage.

The victim stated that she was administered intoxicants and contraceptive pills against her will and the relationship later turned abusive.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / PGI resident doctor accuses colleague of sexual exploitation; FIR lodged
Home / Cities / Lucknow / PGI resident doctor accuses colleague of sexual exploitation; FIR lodged
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