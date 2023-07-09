After assn members call on Irani, Amethi drug officials booked for extortion

After members of an association of pharmacies met Union minister Smriti Irani, an FIR was lodged against a local drug inspector and others for allegedly extorting money from medical stores in Amethi district, said police officials on Saturday.

The minister was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi starting Thursday. The association’s office-bearers met her on Thursday and alleged that drug inspector Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, his subordinate Sanjay Maurya and 20 others had threatened to close their shops and suspend their licences.

The president of the association Ajay Kumar Agrahari, in the complaint to the police, alleged that the drug inspector had lodged a complaint against him, his wife and others on Wednesday, falsely accusing them of obstructing a government officer in discharging his duty and using criminal force.

He alleged that the drug inspector, on the instigation of Maurya, visited his store when it was closed and asked his son to open it for inspection. He said he and his wife reached the shop on the information of inspection and asked the officials about the reason for conducting it.

Agrahari added, “The drug inspector, who has been recently transferred to Amethi, is working in connivance with Maurya, who is known to extort medical stores.”

Denying the allegation, the drug inspector said he stopped at the store when it was open and asked the owners to show them their licence, which was suspended on June 16. People at the store confronted the officials and denied showing them the licence, he added.