Picture of success: Smiles, garlands and drum beats after ICSE, ISC results

LUCKNOW Sweets, drum beats, floral garlands and ringtones marked celebrations of success as students across schools in Lucknow were on cloud 9 soon after the CISCE announced the Class 10 and 12 results on Wednesday. Some students also donned capes as they became part of felicitation ceremonies. Students celebrate success in ICSE and ISC exams at a school in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Aanya Mishra, a student of La Martiniere Girls’ College, who scored 97.8% marks in ICSE, said she was terrified when she heard about the announcement of results.

“We had anticipated the results in May first week, but after the sudden declaration of results, we all got nervous. When the result was in front of my eyes, I was ecstatic. I am still trying to soak in the feelings,” said Aanya who aspires to become a lawyer.

Ayush Krishna of Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School (Sector 6 Vikas Nagar), who scored 97.4% marks in ICSE, said he was satisfied with his result. “I was anticipating good marks, and after seeing the result, I felt it was for this day I worked hard,” he said.

“I was on top of the world after seeing my percentage. We went to a nearby temple to thank the Almighty for his blessings. I beleive hard work pays rich dividends,” said Advay Jain, a student at St Francis’ College, who scored 99.40% in ICSE.

Snigdha Tiwari of Colvin Taluqdars’ College, who scored 93% marks in ISC examination, said she was so anxious about the results that she could not sleep properly. “I am preparing for CUET examination, but could not focus on my studies last night. My father checked the results first and seeing him happy made me satisfied,” said Snigdha who aspires to become a biotechnologist.

“I was happy with my performance and so were my teachers and parents,” saidAarya Sinha of Spring Dale College, who scored 98.20% in ICSE examination.

Atharv Rastogi of Lucknow Public College, who scored 98.75% in ISC examination, said he was studying when one of his friends informed him of the results. “As soon as I reached school, I found out the percentage...it reminded me of my Class 10 result, when after scoring well, I felt like a celebrity,” he said.