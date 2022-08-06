Plan for Aarti on Ganga ghat in Hastinapur from Aug 15

MEERUT Preparations are underway to begin ‘ Aarti’ on Ganga ghat of Hastinapur from August 15, after hoisting the national flag.

The initiative taken by the Mahant of Karna temple Mahant Shankerdev and a functionary of the Natural Scientist Trust Priyank Bharti was approved by sub divisional magistrate of Mawana Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said that along with Bharti and Mahant, a meeting of different departments would be convened on Saturday to look into all aspects of the proposal. He said that a crowd management plan and other issues would be discussed and finalised before beginning the Aarti on August 15. “We have given our approval and other things would be discussed with the organisers,” he said.

Hastinapur is located on the bank of the Ganga, 30 km from the district headquarters Meerut. Bharti said Ganga Aarti was being conducted on the ghats of the river from Haridwar to Kashi but it was not conducted in Hastinapur.

He said Hastinapur was mentioned in the epic Mahabharat and it was said Bhishm was the son of Ganga and he always offered his prayers to her. Pandavas and Karna also worshipped Ganga. “It was indeed a setback to know that Ganga was neglected in her own house,” said Priyank who approached SDM Yadav with his proposal last week and it got approved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyank said that Ganga ghat at Bheekund village seemed more suitable as it had a better approach road.

He said that the first Ganga Aarti in Hastinapur would be conducted on August 15 after hosting the national flag and thereafter it would be conducted daily.