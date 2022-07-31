PM Kisan Nidhi: Scrutiny of Prayagraj farmers’ land records under way

The state government has directed mapping of land records of all farmers applying for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN)—a central sector scheme under which an income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to the families of all land holding farmers.

In this direction, scrutiny of land records of 6.96 lakh farmers has also started in Prayagraj by the district revenue and agriculture departments, say officials in the know of the development.

“Instructions have been received for mapping of land records of all eligible and ineligible applicants applying under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. There are around 6.96 lakh farmers in the district. In different tehsils, the land records of 10,000 farmers have been checked till now and those of the remaining are also being undertaken on priority,” said VK Sharma, deputy director (agriculture), Prayagraj.

When the government started accepting applications under the PMKSN scheme this year, large number of people applied for it across the state including Prayagraj. The documents of those who were found ineligible were rejected but in Prayagraj district alone 6.45 lakh farmers were found eligible, officials said.

They said errors were found in the applications in various districts in which people were suspected to have applied on the basis of fake documents despite their not even being farmers. In this sequence, the scrutiny of documents of all the applicants has been started across Uttar Pradesh.

“A total of 6.96 lakh people had applied under the scheme in Prayagraj district and therefore their land recorded are now under the scanner,” a senior official of the agriculture department said.

“As part of the exercise, land records are being checked and after this physical verification of the given details of the applicant will be undertaken. At present, the team entrusted with the task has been asked to give details of the actual status of the applicants. After this, the state government will decide about the further action to be taken,” the official said.

