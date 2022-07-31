PM Kisan Nidhi: Scrutiny of Prayagraj farmers’ land records under way
The state government has directed mapping of land records of all farmers applying for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN)—a central sector scheme under which an income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to the families of all land holding farmers.
In this direction, scrutiny of land records of 6.96 lakh farmers has also started in Prayagraj by the district revenue and agriculture departments, say officials in the know of the development.
“Instructions have been received for mapping of land records of all eligible and ineligible applicants applying under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. There are around 6.96 lakh farmers in the district. In different tehsils, the land records of 10,000 farmers have been checked till now and those of the remaining are also being undertaken on priority,” said VK Sharma, deputy director (agriculture), Prayagraj.
When the government started accepting applications under the PMKSN scheme this year, large number of people applied for it across the state including Prayagraj. The documents of those who were found ineligible were rejected but in Prayagraj district alone 6.45 lakh farmers were found eligible, officials said.
They said errors were found in the applications in various districts in which people were suspected to have applied on the basis of fake documents despite their not even being farmers. In this sequence, the scrutiny of documents of all the applicants has been started across Uttar Pradesh.
“A total of 6.96 lakh people had applied under the scheme in Prayagraj district and therefore their land recorded are now under the scanner,” a senior official of the agriculture department said.
“As part of the exercise, land records are being checked and after this physical verification of the given details of the applicant will be undertaken. At present, the team entrusted with the task has been asked to give details of the actual status of the applicants. After this, the state government will decide about the further action to be taken,” the official said.
-
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
-
Chandigarh records 52.4 mm rain, Sukhna floodgate opened 2nd time this month
After 52.4mm rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened for the second time this month after the water-level rose close to the danger mark. As per UT engineering department officials, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake was opened around 3.10pm on Sunday. Last year, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened five times, on August 9, August 14, September 21, September 23 and September 30.
-
From today, Chandigarh MC to up ante against regular waste sorting defaulters
After zeroing down on individual households giving non-segregated waste, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will now step up the drive against them, imposing fines and issuing challans from August 1. The MC, after a detailed survey of all localities in the city, has identified 514 households which are regular defaulters, and giving mix garbage without segregation, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. Of the total 514 households identified, 299 are located in sectors.
-
Mohali | Couple gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harneet Kaur Kaleka awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a couple for smuggling banned injections in Mohali. The couple – Yadwinder Singh and Ravinder Kaur – had been arrested in December 2018 by the special task force with 1,095 vials of banned injections. During interrogation, Yadwinder had revealed that he used to get injections from Saharanpur and sell it at higher prices in Mohali, Chandigarh and Fatehgarh Sahib.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases hit five-month high
The tricity on Sunday logged 377 fresh infections which further took the active cases count to 2,104, the highest in five months. The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Sunday. Chandigarh alone logged 188 cases. In Panchkula, 126 people tested positive while in Mohali the fresh case count stood at 63. At 934, Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases followed by Mohali in 720 and 450 in Panchkula.
