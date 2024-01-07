PM Modi changed India’s destiny: Yogi

Gorakhpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed India’s destiny and respect for the country had increased under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. Yogi laid foundation stone and inaugurated various projects and addressed the gathering in newly created Sanjahai and Surajkund wards. (Pic for representation)

Adityanath said global-level infrastructure, highways, railways, airports were being built in the country. World-class medical institutions such as AIIMS and fertiliser factories were being constructed. For the convenience of the public, work was being done to connect every village with schemes for roads and drinking water, among others, he said.

Addressing a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Sanjhai, CM Yogi underlined the achievements of the double engine government and lambasted previous governments for patronizing anti-social elements and ignoring sufferings of the common people.

He recalled that before 2014 people were struggling for toilets, houses and drinking water facility along with ration but since the double engine government came to power, benefits of welfare schemes were reaching each citizen without any discrimination.

He said ration mafia were active under previous governments and poor used to die due to lack of treatment but under BJP government Ayushman Bharat scheme and free ration scheme had eased their life .

Approximately 12 crore people in the country and three crore in UP were enjoying toilet facilities and 55 lakh people had got pucca houses in the state under PM housing schemes, the CM added .

The chief minister claimed that welfare schemes of the BJP government were changing the status of the common people and development process would be saturated by 2047 when the country would celebrate centenary of freedom .

Coming down heavily on previous governments, Yogi claimed that his government was freeing land from illegal occupation of land mafia while previous governments were hand in glove with them.

He said the sense of security and development depended upon the intention of governments. “Previous governments had sn understanding with criminals and mafia but my government cracked down on criminals,” he said.

Yogi performed bhoomi puja for a proposed Kalyan Mandap (to be used as community marriage hall) built at a cost of ₹1.91 crore and promised that such mandaps would be built in a few more areas.He also assured construction of 57 new Atal School in other districts.

The CM urged people to launch special sanitation drive in temple before Pran Pratishtha at Ram temple at Ayodhya and appealed to Members Parliament UP Legislative Assembly to create a festive atmosphere at the time of the consecration.